Hurricanes’ Drury back to skating after Game 4 exit on hit

April 26, 2023 GMT
Carolina Hurricanes' Jack Drury (18) jumps to avoid the puck between New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin and Scott Mayfield (24) during overtime in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Jack Drury has resumed skating after being knocked from Game 4 against the New York Islanders following a jarring hit into the boards, coach Rod Brind’Amour said Wednesday.

Drury missed the Hurricanes’ Game 5 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday following the hit by Ryan Pulock two days earlier, though Brind’Amour said Drury doesn’t have a concussion.

Brind’Amour said Drury’s return to the ice is “a good sign and he feels good, so we’ll see where that goes.”

Drury had been elevated to a larger role due to injuries, which includes forward Andrei Svechnikov being lost to a season-ending knee injury in March as well as another top-line performer, Teuvo Teravainen, being knocked from Game 2 with a broken hand.

The Hurricanes lead the Islanders 3-2 in their best-of-seven first-round series entering Friday’s Game 6 on the road.

