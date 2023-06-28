NHL salary cap is going up $1M again to $83.5M

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL salary cap is getting another modest increase, going up $1 million again to $83.5 million.

The league and NHL Players’ Association announced the cap number for the 2023-24 season Wednesday. It’s the second consecutive season the cap went up by $1 million after staying flat the previous two.

This small increase was the recommendation made last week to the league’s board of governors. General managers were informed of the expected decision earlier this week.

There was a small chance the cap would get a bigger jump if revenue from previous seasons was enough to eclipse the money players still owed owners from the pandemic. That would have taken players raising the amount of money they make held in escrow, and NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh said they were not willing to do that.

The cap floor for next season will be $61.7 million.

