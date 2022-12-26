Sabres bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Blue Jackets

Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (10-21-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Sabres -158, Blue Jackets +134; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus is 10-21-2 overall and 8-11-1 at home. The Blue Jackets are 10-5-1 in games they score three or more goals.

Buffalo has a 9-6-0 record on the road and a 16-14-2 record overall. The Sabres are 16-6-2 in games they score at least three goals.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Sabres won 9-4 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has scored 10 goals with 24 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 26 goals and 24 assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has two goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-8-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Sabres: 7-2-1, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Cole Sillinger: out (undisclosed), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Boone Jenner: out (thumb), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (illness).

Sabres: Owen Power: day to day (lower body), Jacob Bryson: out (lower body), Eric Comrie: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .