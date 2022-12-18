Avalanche take on the Islanders in a non-conference matchup

New York Islanders (17-13-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (15-11-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche and the New York Islanders take the ice in an out-of-conference matchup.

Colorado is 15-11-2 overall and 7-5-2 at home. The Avalanche have an 8-4-1 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

New York has a 9-7-1 record in road games and a 17-13-1 record overall. The Islanders have gone 18-4-1 in games they score at least three goals.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Islanders won the last matchup 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has eight goals and 26 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has scored eight goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has four goals and 27 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Islanders: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Kurtis MacDermid: out (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Nathan MacKinnon: out (upper-body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed).

Islanders: Adam Pelech: out (upper body), Cal Clutterbuck: day to day (upper body), Kyle Palmieri: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .