Senators take losing streak into home matchup with the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (14-16-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Detroit Red Wings as losers of three games in a row.

Ottawa is 14-16-3 overall and 4-4-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Senators have a -6 scoring differential, with 100 total goals scored and 106 conceded.

Detroit is 14-11-7 overall with a 3-5-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Red Wings have a 13-3-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Senators won the last matchup 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has 13 goals and 24 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has scored seven goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 12 goals and 19 assists for the Red Wings. David Perron has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (face), Rourke Chartier: day to day (upper-body), Tyler Motte: day to day (upper body), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).

Red Wings: Robert Hagg: out (undisclosed), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (hand/wrist), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Olli Maatta: out (illness), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .