Rangers in action against the Canadiens following overtime win

Montreal Canadiens (17-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (24-12-7, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Rangers -284, Canadiens +230; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the New York Rangers after the Rangers knocked off the Dallas Stars 2-1 in overtime.

New York has an 11-7-4 record at home and a 24-12-7 record overall. The Rangers have a +23 scoring differential, with 138 total goals scored and 115 conceded.

Montreal has a 17-23-3 record overall and an 8-12-3 record on the road. The Canadiens have gone 8-2-3 in games decided by a single goal.

The matchup Sunday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Rangers won 4-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fox has nine goals and 35 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has 16 goals and 20 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has scored six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Canadiens: 2-8-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 5.2 penalties and 15 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Artemi Panarin: day to day (illness), Ryan Lindgren: day to day (illness), Chris Kreider: day to day (upper-body), Vitali Kravtsov: day to day (illness), Julien Gauthier: day to day (upper body).

Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Kaiden Guhle: out (leg), Paul Byron: out (hip), Michael Matheson: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .