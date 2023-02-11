Kings host the Penguins after Kempe’s 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (25-16-9, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (28-18-7, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Kings -113, Penguins -106; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Adrian Kempe’s two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Kings’ 5-4 overtime loss.

Los Angeles is 14-9-2 in home games and 28-18-7 overall. The Kings have a 23-6-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Pittsburgh has a 25-16-9 record overall and an 11-10-5 record on the road. The Penguins have a 5-3-5 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Penguins won the previous matchup 6-1. Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 18 goals and 35 assists for the Kings. Kempe has scored seven goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 24 goals and 37 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has five goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, four penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Penguins: 5-2-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Carl Grundstrom: out (undisclosed), Trevor Moore: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Vilardi: day to day (upper-body), Arthur Kaliyev: out (undisclosed).

Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (upper-body), Jan Rutta: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .