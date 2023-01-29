Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

Seattle Kraken center Ryan Donato, rear, watches as the puck rests behind Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins following a breakaway attempt during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night.

Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game.

Morgan Geekie and Eeli Tolvanen also scored for Seattle, former Blue Jacket Oliver Bjorkstrand had an assist, and Phillip Grubaruer made 24 saves.

Kent Johnson scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 28 shots.

After Wennberg’s gave the Kraken a 2-0 lead, Johnson put Columbus on the board late in the seecond. Tolvanen scored at 5:39 mark of the third.

NORES: The Blue Jackets placed LW Gustav Nyquist (upper body) on injured reserve, and claimed Vancouver center Lane Pederson off waivers. … Columbus recalled defenseman Jake Christiansen from the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL. … Seattle’s Matty Beniers missed his second straight game after taking a hard hit from Vancouver’s Tyler Myers on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host Washington on Tuesday night.

Kraken: At New York Islanders on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

