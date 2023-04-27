Edmonton brings 5-game win streak into matchup with Anaheim

Edmonton Oilers (45-23-9, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (23-44-10, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Oilers -361, Ducks +285; over/under is 7

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers aim to keep their five-game win streak alive when they visit the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim has gone 23-44-10 overall with a 7-14-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Ducks are sixth in NHL play with 333 total penalties (averaging 4.3 per game).

Edmonton is 16-6-1 against the Pacific Division and 45-23-9 overall. The Oilers have a +56 scoring differential, with 306 total goals scored and 250 conceded.

The teams play Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The Ducks won the last meeting 4-3. Frank Vatrano scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has 22 goals and 38 assists for the Ducks. Vatrano has scored four goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has scored 50 goals with 70 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has six goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 1-9-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game.

Oilers: 9-0-1, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Troy Terry: day to day (personal), Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: out (hip), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Anthony Stolarz: out for season (lower body).

Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .