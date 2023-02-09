Islanders bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Canucks

Vancouver Canucks (20-26-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (27-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Islanders -219, Canucks +181; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Vancouver Canucks.

New York is 27-22-5 overall and 16-9-2 in home games. The Islanders have a +12 scoring differential, with 154 total goals scored and 142 allowed.

Vancouver has a 20-26-4 record overall and a 10-14-3 record in road games. The Canucks have allowed 197 goals while scoring 166 for a -31 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Islanders won the previous meeting 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Lee has scored 19 goals with 16 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Andrei Kuzmenko has 22 goals and 22 assists for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes has two goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

Canucks: Jack Studnicka: day to day (illness), William Lockwood: out (undisclosed), Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

