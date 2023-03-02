Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina takes on Arizona

Carolina Hurricanes (39-11-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (21-30-9, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes.

Arizona has a 14-10-2 record at home and a 21-30-9 record overall. The Coyotes have a 6-6-6 record in one-goal games.

Carolina is 39-11-8 overall and 18-5-6 on the road. The Hurricanes have conceded 149 goals while scoring 195 for a +46 scoring differential.

The matchup Friday is the second time these teams play this season. The Coyotes won 4-0 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has scored 18 goals with 23 assists for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller has seven goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Andrei Svechnikov has 21 goals and 30 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Bjugstad: day to day (trade-related), Josh Brown: out (upper body), Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .