Los Angeles takes on Montreal after shootout win

Montreal Canadiens (25-30-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (33-20-8, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Los Angeles Kings after the Kings took down the Winnipeg Jets 6-5 in a shootout.

Los Angeles is 17-9-2 at home and 33-20-8 overall. The Kings have a 14-6-1 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Montreal has a 12-15-3 record on the road and a 25-30-4 record overall. The Canadiens have an 8-13-2 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams match up Thursday for the second time this season. The Kings won the last matchup 4-2. Anze Kopitar scored four goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has scored 21 goals with 42 assists for the Kings. Kopitar has nine goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has scored 20 goals with 26 assists for the Canadiens. Rafael Harvey-Pinard has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-2-2, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Trevor Moore: out (upper-body).

Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Kirby Dach: out (lower body), Arber Xhekaj: out for season (upper-body), Joel Edmundson: day to day (upper body), Chris Wideman: out (upper body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Joel Armia: day to day (upper respiratory infection), Jake Evans: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .