Coyotes bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Stars

Dallas Stars (40-20-14, second in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (27-35-13, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes play the Dallas Stars after losing five games in a row.

Arizona has a 27-35-13 record overall and a 9-10-6 record in Central Division games. The Coyotes have committed 338 total penalties (4.5 per game) to rank third in the league.

Dallas has a 40-20-14 record overall and a 14-3-4 record in Central Division play. The Stars have conceded 202 goals while scoring 252 for a +50 scoring differential.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Stars won the previous matchup 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 36 goals and 45 assists for the Coyotes. Barrett Hayton has scored six goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

Jamie Benn has scored 31 goals with 40 assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 7.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Laurent Dauphin: day to day (undisclosed), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zack Kassian: day to day (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Stars: Mason Marchment: out (lower body), Scott Wedgewood: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .