Coyotes bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (41-23-9, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (27-34-13, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Oilers -332, Coyotes +260; over/under is 7

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will try to end their four-game losing streak when they play the Edmonton Oilers.

Arizona has gone 20-11-4 at home and 27-34-13 overall. The Coyotes have committed 334 total penalties (4.5 per game) to rank third in NHL play.

Edmonton has gone 21-11-3 on the road and 41-23-9 overall. The Oilers are first in NHL play with 286 total goals (averaging 3.9 per game).

Monday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Oilers won the previous meeting 8-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 36 goals and 44 assists for the Coyotes. Barrett Hayton has scored five goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 45 goals and 67 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has eight goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-2-3, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Brett Ritchie: day to day (illness), Laurent Dauphin: day to day (undisclosed), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zack Kassian: day to day (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Josh Brown: day to day (undisclosed), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .