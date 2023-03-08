Coyotes host the Predators after Boyd’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (31-23-7, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (21-32-10, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the Nashville Predators after Travis Boyd’s two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Coyotes’ 6-2 win.

Arizona is 21-32-10 overall and 6-8-4 against the Central Division. The Coyotes rank fifth in NHL play with 281 total penalties (averaging 4.5 per game).

Nashville has a 31-23-7 record overall and a 7-8-3 record in Central Division play. The Predators have a 23-7-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams play this season. The Predators won 4-3 in a shootout in the last matchup. Luke Evangelista led the Predators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 25 goals and 35 assists for the Coyotes. Nick Schmaltz has scored six goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

Roman Josi has 17 goals and 39 assists for the Predators. Thomas Novak has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Brett Ritchie: day to day (nir - visa issues), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Liam O’Brien: day to day (illness), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Juuso Parssinen: day to day (upper body), Filip Forsberg: out (upper-body), Alexandre Carrier: day to day (upper body), Philip Tomasino: day to day (upper body), Ryan Johansen: out (leg).

