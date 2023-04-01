Coyotes bring losing streak into matchup with the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (21-39-15, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (27-35-13, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Sharks -115, Coyotes -105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will try to end their six-game losing streak when they play the San Jose Sharks.

Arizona has a 27-35-13 record overall and a 20-13-4 record on its home ice. The Coyotes have allowed 258 goals while scoring 208 for a -50 scoring differential.

San Jose has gone 13-19-5 on the road and 21-39-15 overall. The Sharks are 7-7-9 in games decided by a goal.

The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season. The Sharks won 3-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matias Maccelli has 10 goals and 33 assists for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller has nine goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has 22 goals and 69 assists for the Sharks. Logan Couture has scored four goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Laurent Dauphin: day to day (undisclosed), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zack Kassian: day to day (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Sharks: Matt Benning: day to day (undisclosed), Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Evgeny Svechnikov: out (undisclosed), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (undisclosed), Alexander Barabanov: day to day (lower-body), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .