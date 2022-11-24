Coyotes visit the Red Wings after Crouse’s 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Detroit Red Wings after Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the Coyotes’ 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Detroit has a 6-2-2 record in home games and a 7-5-4 record overall. The Red Wings have gone 2-3-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Arizona has a 6-8-1 record overall and a 6-7-1 record on the road. The Coyotes are 2-5-2 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Friday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Coyotes won 9-2 in the last meeting. Crouse led the Coyotes with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has nine goals and 14 assists for the Red Wings. Dominik Kubalik has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

Clayton Keller has seven goals and 12 assists for the Coyotes. Crouse has scored six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.6 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: out (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

Coyotes: Juuso Valimaki: day to day (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Josh Brown: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .