Dallas takes on Arizona after Seguin’s 2-goal performance

Arizona Coyotes (14-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (26-13-7, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Arizona Coyotes after Tyler Seguin’s two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Stars’ 4-0 win.

Dallas has a 26-13-7 record overall and an 8-2-3 record in Central Division play. The Stars have a +36 scoring differential, with 158 total goals scored and 122 conceded.

Arizona has a 1-5-2 record in Central Division play and a 14-25-5 record overall. The Coyotes have a -42 scoring differential, with 117 total goals scored and 159 allowed.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Stars won 7-2 in the previous meeting. Seguin led the Stars with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has 14 goals and 30 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has scored 15 goals with 23 assists for the Coyotes. Barrett Hayton has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Coyotes: 1-9-0, averaging 1.6 goals, three assists, 3.3 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Roope Hintz: day to day (upper-body).

Coyotes: Liam O’Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .