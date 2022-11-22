Coyotes take on the Hurricanes after Bjugstad’s 2-goal performance

Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Nick Bjugstad scored two goals in the Coyotes’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators.

Carolina is 10-5-1 overall and 4-2-1 in home games. The Hurricanes are 8-1-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Arizona is 6-8-1 overall and 5-7-1 on the road. The Coyotes have a 1-5-2 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The Hurricanes won 5-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 12 goals and six assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has scored five goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has seven goals and 11 assists for the Coyotes. Lawson Crouse has five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 5.4 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Teuvo Teravainen: out (upper body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Coyotes: Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .