Arizona plays Philadelphia after Crouse’s 2-goal performance

Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-5, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (7-13-4, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the Philadelphia Flyers after Lawson Crouse’s two-goal game against the Boston Bruins in the Coyotes’ 4-3 win.

Arizona is 7-13-4 overall and 2-2-1 at home. The Coyotes rank seventh in league play serving 12.7 penalty minutes per game.

Philadelphia has a 3-5-5 record in road games and a 9-13-5 record overall. The Flyers are 4-2-5 in one-goal games.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season. The Flyers won the last matchup 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crouse has 10 goals and two assists for the Coyotes. Matias Maccelli has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Hayes has nine goals and 19 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has scored three goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-5-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 6.1 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Wade Allison: out (oblique), Sean Couturier: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .