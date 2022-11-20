Coyotes take losing streak into matchup with the Predators

Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes aim to stop their three-game slide with a win against the Nashville Predators.

Nashville has a 7-8-1 record overall and a 2-3-0 record in Central Division games. The Predators have gone 2-2-2 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Arizona has a 6-8-1 record overall and a 0-1-1 record in Central Division play. The Coyotes rank fifth in the league with 78 total penalties (averaging 5.2 per game).

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season. The Coyotes won 5-4 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Johansen has scored five goals with five assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has scored seven goals with 11 assists for the Coyotes. Matias Maccelli has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 5.1 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: out (upper-body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .