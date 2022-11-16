Western Conference-leading Vegas hosts Arizona

Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (13-3-0, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas has a 13-3-0 record overall and a 5-3-0 record on its home ice. The Golden Knights have a 6-3-0 record in games decided by one goal.

Arizona is 6-8-1 overall and 5-6-0 in road games. The Coyotes have committed 78 total penalties (5.2 per game) to rank fifth in the league.

The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Golden Knights won the last meeting 6-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has nine goals and 10 assists for the Golden Knights. Reilly Smith has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Clayton Keller has six goals and 11 assists for the Coyotes. Matias Maccelli has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 5.2 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: out (upper-body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .