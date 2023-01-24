Islanders play the Senators following Lee’s 2-goal performance

New York Islanders (23-21-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (20-23-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Ottawa Senators after Anders Lee’s two-goal game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Islanders’ 5-2 loss.

Ottawa has a 12-11-1 record in home games and a 20-23-3 record overall. The Senators have given up 152 goals while scoring 132 for a -20 scoring differential.

New York has a 23-21-5 record overall and a 10-12-3 record on the road. The Islanders have allowed 138 goals while scoring 143 for a +5 scoring differential.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Islanders won 4-2 in the last meeting. Lee led the Islanders with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has scored 17 goals with 30 assists for the Senators. Tim Stuetzle has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Brock Nelson has scored 17 goals with 25 assists for the Islanders. Lee has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Islanders: 1-6-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (lower-body), Tyler Motte: out (finger).

Islanders: Hudson Fasching: out (lower body), Noah Dobson: day to day (undisclosed), Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .