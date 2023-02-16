Blackhawks bring losing streak into matchup with the Senators

Chicago Blackhawks (16-32-5, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (26-24-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks come into the matchup with the Ottawa Senators after losing three straight games.

Ottawa is 26-24-3 overall and 15-12-1 in home games. The Senators are 23-6-2 in games they score at least three goals.

Chicago has a 6-16-2 record in road games and a 16-32-5 record overall. The Blackhawks have gone 14-7-2 in games they score at least three goals.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has scored 22 goals with 34 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Patrick Kane has nine goals and 26 assists for the Blackhawks. Max Domi has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 5.7 penalties and 16.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Cam Talbot: out (lower body), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Jake Sanderson: out (upper-body), Nick Holden: out (undisclosed).

Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), MacKenzie Entwistle: day to day (undisclosed), Jonathan Toews: out (illness), Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Jarred Tinordi: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .