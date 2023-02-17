Carolina hosts Washington after Jarvis’ hat trick

Washington Capitals (28-23-6, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (36-10-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Washington Capitals after Seth Jarvis recorded a hat trick in the Hurricanes’ 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Carolina is 36-10-8 overall with a 14-4-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes are 32-4-4 in games they score three or more goals.

Washington has a 9-5-1 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 28-23-6 record overall. The Capitals have a 25-3-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Hurricanes won the last meeting 3-2 in a shootout. Jarvis scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has 21 goals and 27 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has 11 assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Strome has scored 12 goals with 25 assists for the Capitals. Nicklas Backstrom has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Capitals: Nic Dowd: out (lower-body), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Tom Wilson: out (lower-body), John Carlson: out (face), Alex Ovechkin: out (personal), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .