Bruins take on the Hurricanes on 6-game win streak

Boston Bruins (56-11-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Hurricanes -110, Bruins -110; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will attempt to keep their six-game win streak alive when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina is 47-16-8 overall and 25-9-2 in home games. The Hurricanes have a 19-3-6 record in games decided by a goal.

Boston has a 26-8-2 record in road games and a 56-11-5 record overall. The Bruins are second in the league with 269 total goals (averaging 3.7 per game).

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The Bruins won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has 27 goals and 40 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has scored five goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 49 goals and 45 assists for the Bruins. Jake DeBrusk has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Antti Raanta: day to day (lower body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee).

Bruins: Nick Foligno: out (lower-body), Derek Forbort: out (lower body), Taylor Hall: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .