Lightning bring losing streak into game against the Hurricanes

Tampa Bay Lightning (42-26-6, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-9, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning head into the matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes after losing four straight games.

Carolina is 47-16-9 overall and 25-9-3 in home games. The Hurricanes are 19-3-6 in games decided by a goal.

Tampa Bay is 42-26-6 overall and 17-19-1 on the road. The Lightning serve 11.7 penalty minutes per game to rank first in NHL play.

Tuesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Hurricanes won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has 27 goals and 41 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has scored six goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has scored 29 goals with 72 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Lightning: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 14.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Antti Raanta: day to day (lower body), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee).

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .