Carolina visits Toronto after Kotkaniemi’s 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (44-14-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (40-18-9, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 5-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets.

Toronto has a 40-18-9 record overall and a 24-7-5 record on its home ice. The Maple Leafs have gone 18-4-4 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Carolina has a 20-6-6 record in road games and a 44-14-8 record overall. The Hurricanes have a 17-2-6 record in games decided by a goal.

Friday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Maple Leafs won 3-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has 35 goals and 44 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Brent Burns has 12 goals and 38 assists for the Hurricanes. Kotkaniemi has scored four goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Ryan O’Reilly: out (finger), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine), Luke Schenn: day to day (personal).

Hurricanes: Antti Raanta: day to day (undisclosed), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee), Jalen Chatfield: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .