Washington visits Toronto after shootout win

Washington Capitals (26-19-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (30-12-8, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Capitals defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in a shootout.

Toronto has gone 19-4-4 at home and 30-12-8 overall. The Maple Leafs are 27-3-5 when scoring at least three goals.

Washington is 12-11-3 in road games and 26-19-6 overall. The Capitals have a 24-2-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams play this season. The Maple Leafs won 3-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has 27 goals and 31 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has scored three goals with nine assists over the last 10 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has six goals and 35 assists for the Capitals. Dmitry Orlov has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), T.J. Brodie: out (rib), Auston Matthews: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Capitals: Nic Dowd: out (lower-body), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Tom Wilson: day to day (lower-body), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .