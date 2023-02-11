Toronto takes on Columbus after Tavares’ 2-goal performance

Columbus Blue Jackets (15-33-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-13-8, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Maple Leafs -343, Blue Jackets +274; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Columbus Blue Jackets after John Tavares scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 3-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Toronto is 20-5-4 at home and 32-13-8 overall. The Maple Leafs are 14-4-4 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Columbus has a 4-17-2 record on the road and a 15-33-4 record overall. The Blue Jackets have conceded 200 goals while scoring 130 for a -70 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Maple Leafs won the previous matchup 3-0. Tavares scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has 28 goals and 31 assists for the Maple Leafs. Calle Jarnkrok has scored three goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Patrik Laine has 14 goals and 17 assists for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, four penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 2-6-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Matt Murray: out (ankle), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Auston Matthews: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Blue Jackets: Gustav Nyquist: out for season (shoulder), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .