Sens’ Norris set for shoulder surgery, out for season

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel (2) pushes Ottawa Senators center Josh Norris (9) to the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA (AP) — The season is over for Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris.

General manager Pierre Dorion said Monday that Norris will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the 2022-23 season.

Norris returned to the lineup last Wednesday after missing 38 games with a shoulder injury.

He had one goal and two assists in eight games this season.

The 23-year-old center had 55 points (35 goals, 20 assists) in 66 games last season.

The Senators also announced Monday that they have recalled forward Ridly Greig from AHL Belleville.

