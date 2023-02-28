Central Division foes meet when Arizona hosts Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks (21-32-5, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (20-30-9, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Coyotes -177, Blackhawks +151; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Arizona Coyotes in a matchup within the Central Division Tuesday.

Arizona is 20-30-9 overall with a 4-7-4 record in Central Division play. The Coyotes serve 10.9 penalty minutes per game to rank seventh in the league.

Chicago is 21-32-5 overall with a 5-10-1 record in Central Division play. The Blackhawks have an 18-7-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams match up Tuesday for the third time this season. The Blackhawks won 2-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored 24 goals with 32 assists for the Coyotes. Juuso Valimaki has eight assists over the past 10 games.

Max Domi has 18 goals and 29 assists for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane has scored seven goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-2-4, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, three penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Josh Brown: day to day (upper body), Jakob Chychrun: out (trade related reasons), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (upper-body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Blackhawks: MacKenzie Entwistle: out (wrist), Jonathan Toews: out (illness), Patrick Kane: day to day (roster management reasons), Reese Johnson: out (concussion), Philipp Kurashev: out (illness), Nikita Zaitsev: out (undisclosed), Jarred Tinordi: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .