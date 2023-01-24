Oilers try to keep win streak alive, host the Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-3, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers will try to keep a six-game win streak going when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Edmonton is 27-18-3 overall and 12-11-2 at home. The Oilers have a 26-6-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

Columbus has a 3-15-2 record on the road and a 14-30-2 record overall. The Blue Jackets have conceded 179 goals while scoring 118 for a -61 scoring differential.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 40 goals and 48 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has 13 goals and 31 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Mattias Janmark: day to day (illness), Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Kailer Yamamoto: out (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .