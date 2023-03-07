San Jose visits Colorado after shootout win

San Jose Sharks (18-33-12, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (34-21-6, fourth in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Avalanche -330, Sharks +261; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Colorado Avalanche after the Sharks took down the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in overtime.

Colorado has a 34-21-6 record overall and a 16-10-5 record on its home ice. The Avalanche are 29-9-3 when scoring three or more goals.

San Jose is 13-15-4 on the road and 18-33-12 overall. The Sharks have gone 6-7-6 in games decided by one goal.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 25 goals and 49 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has scored seven goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

Tomas Hertl has 16 goals and 33 assists for the Sharks. Alexander Barabanov has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Kurtis MacDermid: day to day (concussion), Josh Manson: out (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin: day to day (illness), Cale Makar: out (concussion), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Erik Johnson: out (ankle), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Darren Helm: out (lower body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (foot), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .