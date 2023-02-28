Avalanche take winning streak into home matchup against the Devils

New Jersey Devils (39-15-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (33-19-5, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche seek to extend a six-game win streak with a victory against the New Jersey Devils.

Colorado has a 16-9-4 record in home games and a 33-19-5 record overall. The Avalanche are 29-7-3 in games they score three or more goals.

New Jersey has a 39-15-5 record overall and a 21-4-3 record on the road. The Devils have a 17-6-2 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Devils won 1-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 21 goals and 49 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has scored six goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

Dougie Hamilton has 17 goals and 41 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-1-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Devils: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Kurtis MacDermid: out (concussion), Cale Makar: out (concussion), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Erik Johnson: out (ankle), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Darren Helm: out (lower body).

Devils: Timo Meier: day to day (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood: out (lower body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .