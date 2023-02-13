Hurricanes try to keep road win streak going in matchup with the Capitals

Carolina Hurricanes (34-10-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (28-21-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they visit the Washington Capitals.

Washington has a 9-4-1 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 28-21-6 record overall. The Capitals have a 25-2-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

Carolina has gone 34-10-8 overall with a 13-4-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Hurricanes have a 12-2-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won 3-2 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has 11 goals and 25 assists for the Capitals. Garnet Hathaway has three goals over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 23 goals and 24 assists for the Hurricanes. Martin Necas has scored four goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Nic Dowd: out (lower-body), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Tom Wilson: day to day (lower-body), John Carlson: out (face), Anthony Mantha: day to day (illness), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .