Hurricanes try to keep win streak alive, host the Senators

Ottawa Senators (27-25-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (38-10-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Ottawa Senators.

Carolina has a 38-10-8 record overall and a 20-6-2 record on its home ice. The Hurricanes have a 34-4-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

Ottawa has gone 11-13-2 in road games and 27-25-4 overall. The Senators have allowed 179 goals while scoring 170 for a -9 scoring differential.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 25 goals and 26 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has scored five goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has 24 goals and 36 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Senators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Jake Sanderson: out (upper-body), Nick Holden: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .