Wild take on the Maple Leafs on 4-game winning streak

Minnesota Wild (32-21-5, third in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (35-15-8, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Maple Leafs -206, Wild +173; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild will attempt to build upon a four-game win streak with a victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto is 35-15-8 overall and 22-6-4 in home games. The Maple Leafs have a +45 scoring differential, with 200 total goals scored and 155 conceded.

Minnesota has a 32-21-5 record overall and a 13-11-3 record in road games. The Wild have allowed 159 goals while scoring 165 for a +6 scoring differential.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Maple Leafs won 4-3 in the previous matchup. Ryan O’Reilly led the Maple Leafs with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has 20 goals and 51 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has scored six goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has scored 20 goals with 36 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Matt Murray: out (ankle), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine), Rasmus Sandin: day to day (undisclosed).

Wild: Jonas Brodin: out (lower body), Jon Merrill: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .