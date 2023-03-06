Carolina visits Montreal after Teravainen’s hat trick

Carolina Hurricanes (41-12-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (26-33-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Montreal Canadiens after Teuvo Teravainen’s hat trick against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Hurricanes’ 6-0 win.

Montreal has a 26-33-4 record overall and a 14-15-1 record on its home ice. The Canadiens rank sixth in the league with 275 total penalties (averaging 4.4 per game).

Carolina is 41-12-8 overall and 19-5-6 on the road. The Hurricanes have given up 153 goals while scoring 209 for a +56 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Hurricanes won the previous matchup 6-2. Teravainen scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has 21 goals and 28 assists for the Canadiens. Josh Anderson has scored three goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

Andrei Svechnikov has 22 goals and 32 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Kirby Dach: out (lower body), Arber Xhekaj: out for season (upper-body), Chris Wideman: out (upper body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Justin Barron: day to day (upper body), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Joel Armia: out (illness), Jake Evans: out (lower-body).

Hurricanes: Jesse Puljujarvi: out (nir - visa issues), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .