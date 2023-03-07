Wild take win streak into matchup with the Flames

Calgary Flames (27-23-13, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (36-21-6, second in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Wild -140, Flames +120; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Calgary Flames with a four winning streak intact.

Minnesota has a 36-21-6 record overall and a 21-10-2 record in home games. The Wild have a 20-8-1 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Calgary is 27-23-13 overall and 13-10-10 on the road. The Flames have a 28-3-11 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams square off Tuesday for the third time this season. The Flames won 5-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has 20 goals and 38 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has 25 goals and 28 assists for the Flames. Mikael Backlund has scored four goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game.

Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Gustav Nyquist: out (shoulder), Brandon Duhaime: day to day (head), Jonas Brodin: out (lower body).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Michael Stone: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .