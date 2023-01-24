Maple Leafs play the Rangers after Nylander’s 2-goal performance

New York Rangers (25-14-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (29-11-8, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New York Rangers after William Nylander’s two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Maple Leafs’ 5-2 win.

Toronto has an 18-3-4 record in home games and a 29-11-8 record overall. The Maple Leafs have scored 163 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

New York has a 14-5-3 record in road games and a 25-14-7 record overall. The Rangers have a +22 scoring differential, with 143 total goals scored and 121 given up.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Rangers won 3-1 in the last meeting. Mika Zibanejad led the Rangers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nylander has scored 26 goals with 30 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has three goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Adam Fox has nine goals and 36 assists for the Rangers. Zibanejad has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), T.J. Brodie: out (rib), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .