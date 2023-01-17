Coyotes play the Red Wings on losing streak

Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Red Wings -141, Coyotes +119; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes aim to stop their nine-game skid when they take on the Detroit Red Wings.

Arizona is 7-6-2 in home games and 13-25-5 overall. The Coyotes have gone 4-16-3 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Detroit has an 18-17-7 record overall and a 7-8-4 record on the road. The Red Wings have a 4-8-2 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season. The Red Wings won the last meeting 4-3 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored 15 goals with 23 assists for the Coyotes. Barrett Hayton has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Hronek has seven goals and 24 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 1-9-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-6-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Liam O’Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body).

Red Wings: Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .