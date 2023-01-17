AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Coyotes play the Red Wings on losing streak

    By The Associated PressJanuary 17, 2023 GMT

    Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division)

    Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Red Wings -141, Coyotes +119; over/under is 6

    BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes aim to stop their nine-game skid when they take on the Detroit Red Wings.

    Arizona is 7-6-2 in home games and 13-25-5 overall. The Coyotes have gone 4-16-3 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

    Detroit has an 18-17-7 record overall and a 7-8-4 record on the road. The Red Wings have a 4-8-2 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

    The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season. The Red Wings won the last meeting 4-3 in a shootout.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored 15 goals with 23 assists for the Coyotes. Barrett Hayton has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

    Filip Hronek has seven goals and 24 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 1-9-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

    Red Wings: 4-6-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

    NHL

  • Capitals take on the Wild after overtime win

  • Pittsburgh visits Ottawa after shootout win

  • Blackhawks play the Sabres in a non-conference matchup

  • Avalanche visit the Flames after Makar's 2-goal game

    • INJURIES: Coyotes: Liam O’Brien: out (upper body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body).

    Red Wings: Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.