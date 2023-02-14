Senators visit the Islanders after shootout win

Ottawa Senators (24-24-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (27-23-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Islanders -176, Senators +151; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Ottawa Senators after the Senators beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime.

New York is 27-23-6 overall and 16-10-2 at home. The Islanders have gone 22-6-3 in games they score three or more goals.

Ottawa has a 10-12-2 record on the road and a 24-24-3 record overall. The Senators have conceded 165 goals while scoring 153 for a -12 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Islanders won the last matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has 34 goals and 24 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has scored 20 goals with 32 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Senators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 5.4 penalties and 15.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Cam Talbot: out (lower body), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Jake Sanderson: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .