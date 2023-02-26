Oilers host the Bruins after McDavid’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (45-8-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (32-20-8, third in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Boston Bruins after Connor McDavid scored two goals in the Oilers’ 6-5 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Edmonton has a 32-20-8 record overall and a 14-11-5 record on its home ice. The Oilers have scored 68 power-play goals, which leads NHL play.

Boston is 45-8-5 overall and 21-6-2 on the road. The Bruins have a +96 scoring differential, with 217 total goals scored and 121 given up.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid has 48 goals and 65 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored seven goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 42 goals and 36 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-2-4, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Evander Kane: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Klim Kostin: day to day (undisclosed), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

Bruins: Vinni Lettieri: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .