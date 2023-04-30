Florida visits Boston in game 7 of the first round

Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (65-12-5, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Bruins -239, Panthers +196; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Boston Bruins in game seven of the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Friday for the 13th time this season. The Panthers won 7-5 in the previous meeting. Matthew Tkachuk led the Panthers with two goals.

Boston has a 21-7-4 record in Atlantic Division games and a 65-12-5 record overall. The Bruins have given up 174 goals while scoring 301 for a +127 scoring differential.

Florida has a 20-9-3 record in Atlantic Division games and a 42-32-8 record overall. The Panthers have a +16 scoring differential, with 288 total goals scored and 272 given up.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 61 goals and 51 assists for the Bruins. Jake DeBrusk has scored six goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

Tkachuk has 40 goals and 69 assists for the Panthers. Brandon Montour has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 17.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, 6.2 penalties and 21.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Nick Foligno: out (lower-body), David Krejci: day to day (upper body).

Panthers: Ryan Lomberg: day to day (undisclosed), Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .