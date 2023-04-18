Boston brings 1-0 lead into game 2 against Florida

Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (65-12-5, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Bruins -240, Panthers +197; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Bruins lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the eighth time this season. The Bruins won the previous meeting 5-3.

Boston is 65-12-5 overall with a 19-5-3 record in Atlantic Division games. The Bruins have an 18-4-4 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Florida is 42-32-8 overall and 17-7-3 against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have committed 389 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank first in NHL play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has scored 61 goals with 51 assists for the Bruins. Tyler Bertuzzi has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Carter Verhaeghe has 42 goals and 31 assists for the Panthers. Brandon Montour has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 5.1 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Nick Foligno: out (lower-body), Patrice Bergeron: day to day (upper body), Tomas Nosek: day to day (illness).

Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion), Sam Bennett: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .