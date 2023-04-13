Bruins take win streak into matchup with the Canadiens

Boston Bruins (64-12-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (31-44-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Bruins -296, Canadiens +238; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Montreal Canadiens seeking to extend a seven-game win streak.

Montreal has a 6-18-1 record in Atlantic Division games and a 31-44-6 record overall. The Canadiens have gone 12-19-3 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Boston is 64-12-5 overall with a 17-5-3 record in Atlantic Division play. The Bruins have allowed 170 goals while scoring 296 for a +126 scoring differential.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Bruins won 4-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has 25 goals and 40 assists for the Canadiens. Brendan Gallagher has scored four goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 60 goals and 50 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has scored three goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: David Savard: day to day (lower body), Christian Dvorak: out for season (lower body), Kaiden Guhle: out for season (lower body), Sean Monahan: out for season (groin), Josh Anderson: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Alex Belzile: out for season (leg), Arber Xhekaj: out for season (upper-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Jordan Harris: day to day (lower body), Kirby Dach: out (upper body).

Bruins: Charlie McAvoy: day to day (undisclosed), Nick Foligno: out (lower-body), Derek Forbort: out (lower body), Taylor Hall: day to day (undisclosed), Dmitry Orlov: day to day (undisclosed), David Krejci: day to day (lower body), Tomas Nosek: day to day (illness), Linus Ullmark: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .