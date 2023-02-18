New York visits Boston after Lee’s 2-goal game

New York Islanders (28-23-7, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (41-8-5, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Bruins -234, Islanders +193; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Boston Bruins after Anders Lee scored two goals in the Islanders’ 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Boston is 41-8-5 overall and 22-2-3 at home. The Bruins have a 39-2-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

New York has gone 11-13-4 on the road and 28-23-7 overall. The Islanders have a 23-6-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Bruins won the last meeting 4-3 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 39 goals and 34 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has scored five goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 34 goals and 24 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has scored seven goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Vinni Lettieri: out (lower body), Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula), Tomas Nosek: out (foot).

Islanders: Jean-Gabriel Pageau: out (upper-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .