Bruins bring win streak into home matchup against the Capitals

Washington Capitals (35-36-9, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (63-12-5, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Bruins -270, Capitals +219; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins seek to build upon a six-game win streak with a victory against the Washington Capitals.

Boston has a 33-4-3 record in home games and a 63-12-5 record overall. The Bruins have a +123 scoring differential, with 291 total goals scored and 168 given up.

Washington is 35-36-9 overall and 17-20-3 in road games. The Capitals have a -4 scoring differential, with 247 total goals scored and 251 given up.

The teams square off Tuesday for the third time this season. The Bruins won 5-2 in the last matchup. David Pastrnak led the Bruins with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Krejci has 16 goals and 41 assists for the Bruins. Pastrnak has 12 goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Strome has scored 23 goals with 40 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 5.6 penalties and 15.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Capitals: 2-6-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 14.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Charlie McAvoy: day to day (undisclosed), Nick Foligno: out (lower-body), Derek Forbort: out (lower body), Taylor Hall: day to day (undisclosed), Dmitry Orlov: day to day (undisclosed), David Krejci: day to day (lower body), Linus Ullmark: day to day (undisclosed).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Alex Ovechkin: day to day (upper body), T.J. Oshie: out for season (upper body), Anthony Mantha: day to day (lower-body), Trevor van Riemsdyk: day to day (undisclosed), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

