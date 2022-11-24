Hurricanes bring losing streak into matchup with the Bruins

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes, on a four-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins.

Boston has an 11-0-0 record in home games and a 14-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have a +29 scoring differential, with 64 total goals scored and 35 conceded.

Carolina has a 6-3-3 record in road games and a 10-5-1 record overall. The Hurricanes have gone 5-1-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Hurricanes won 3-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 12 goals and 16 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has scored five goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has nine goals and 13 assists for the Hurricanes. Martin Necas has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 3-4-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Trent Frederic: day to day (shoulder), Derek Forbort: out (upper-body), Matthew Filipe: out (undisclosed).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Teuvo Teravainen: out (upper body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

